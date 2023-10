England's Ollie Watkins during a training session

Watkins travelled to join the rest of the Three Lions squad on Monday and trained for the first time on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, called up for the first time since March 2022, is aiming to be involved when Gareth Southgate’s men host Australia in a friendly on Friday night. England then host Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier next Tuesday.

Watkins earned his recall after an impressive start to the season which has seen him score seven goals, including two hat-tricks.