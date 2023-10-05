Europa Conference League: Aston Villa 1 Zrinjski Mostar 0 - Report

Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) celebrates

With time rapidly expiring and Unai Emery’s men appearing destined for a highly unsatisfactory goal-less draw with Zrinjski Mostar, John McGinn headed home to spare home blushes and break Bosnian hearts.

The Scot’s goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time entirely changed the outlook for Villa, who now join the rest of Group E on three points after AZ Alkmaar’s win over Legia Warsaw.

Otherwise, the club’s return to Europe was quickly beginning to seem an uphill struggle.

For much of the evening, the question was why a Villa team who have been unstoppable at weekends are so unrecognisable in midweek.

This portion of the season has seen them reel off three straight wins to go fifth in the Premier League but also exit the Carabao Cup and lose the Conference League opener at Legia Warsaw.

McGinn’s goal very much got them out of jail and meant Emery was not again left reflecting on an ill-fated decision to juggle his pack. For the third consecutive cup match Villa’s boss made multiple changes – six in total - and again the team’s performance disappointed.

Listless in the first half of a match Emery had termed must-win and perhaps lucky to be level after Emi Martinez denied Nemanja Bilbija, Villa’s boss called for the cavalry in the second half in the shape of Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins but they needed almost every bit of that time to find the precious goal.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (centre) battles for the ball

Just as in Warsaw, Emery made two changes to his backline with Diego Carlos making his first appearance in more than a month and Clement Lenglet back for the first time since the defeat to Legia.

Perhaps unfamiliarity was responsible for the communication breakdown which led to Marijo Cuze being left completely alone to meet a long free-kick five minutes in. With Martinez stranded out of his goal, the Mostar forward was unable to direct his lob on target from a tight angle.

Villa pushed forward and were unfortunate not go ahead when Nicolo Zaniolo met a Carlos knock down on the volley and watched his goalbound effort crash against a defender. The Italy international also saw an effort deflected into the side netting, before Lucas Digne arrived at the back post following a training ground free-kick routine to suffer the same fate as his team-mate with a well-struck volley blocked.

But it was Mostar who then carved out the best chance of the opening quarter. Mario Ticinovic was sent away down the left and crossed for an unmarked Nemanja Bilbija, who from 10 yards out really should have given Martinez no chance but instead saw his shot clawed away by the Villa keeper.

The home side’s frustration was rising and their mood did not improve when John McGinn was, correctly, booked for diving.

Ticinovic, playing at left-back but with licence to roam, threatened again when he cut inside and curled a shot a couple of yards or so over Martinez’s bar.

Villa lacked ideas and most worryingly of all, energy. Then, with five minutes to go until the break, Zaniolo nearly lit up the night with a wonder strike. His overhead kick from Lucas Digne’s cross, pushed wide by Marko Maric, was the Mostar keeper’s first serious work of the night. Villa now looked a little more lively and Youri Tielemans sent a shot from distance straight down Maric’s throat.

Otherwise, it was thoroughly uninspiring stuff. Just as he had done in the Carabao Cup defeat to Everton eight days previously, Emery made three half-time changes with Watkins, Cash, and Douglas Luiz called from the bench.

Watkins nearly made an instant impact with a cross from which Carlos should have scored. Instead, the defender sent a free header from six yards out about 10 yards wide of the post.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash attempts a shot on goal

Now it was one-way traffic and 10 minutes into the half Villa thought they had a penalty when referee Urs Schnyder pointed to the spot. But the official changed his mind after being sent to the monitor, with replays showing Watkins’ header had struck Slobodan Jakovljevic’s face before hitting his hand, with Matej Senic then having his arm firmly by his side when it got in the way of McGinn’s follow up.

Carlos should have taken the officials out of the equation moments later when he arrived unmarked to meet a corner but his first header lacked power, with Maric then diving at the defender’s feet to smother the follow up.

Chances were coming now but Villa could not take them. Konsa and Tielemans both had good sights of goal but sent the shots straight at Maric. Twice Cash went down in the box but both times referee Schnyder waved away the penalty appeals.

Luiz troubled Maric with a series of short corners as the clock ticked into stoppage time before Cash crossed from the right and McGinn outmuscled his man to send Villa Park wild.

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Konsa, Carlos (Traore 82), Lenglet, Digne (Cash HT), McGinn, Tielemans, Dendoncker (Luiz HT), Zaniolo, Bailey, Duran (Watkins HT) Subs not used: Torres, Chambers, O'Reilly, Marschall (gk), Olsen (gk).