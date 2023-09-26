Aston Villa complain to kit manufacturer Castore about shirt quality

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans

Unai Emery’s squad are unhappy with the amount of sweat retained by their jerseys, which makes them heavy and uncomfortable to wear.

The problem has been present since the start of the season but was particularly notable during last week’s Europa Conference League defeat at Legia Warsaw, which kicked off in high temperatures, with several players forced to change shirts during the match.

They have now decided enough is enough, with Villa asking Manchester-based Castore what can be done to improve the situation.

The club are understood to regard the problem as a performance issue and will expect a resolution to be found quickly. It is thought both the home and away shirts have been plagued by the same problem.

Castore, who also supply kits for Wolves and Newcastle, signed a multi-year deal with Villa at the start of last season.