Unai Emery: Aston Villa need to get stronger

The centre-back sustained what is thought to be a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Liverpool and is a doubt for the visit of Crystal Palace when the season resumes a week tomorrow.

It leaves Emery, who lost Tyrone Mings to long-term injury on the opening day of the season, is facing the possibility of another defensive reshuffle – but the boss is confident he has the strength in depth to cope.

Villa signed Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan just prior to the transfer window closing.