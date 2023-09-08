Notification Settings

Unai Emery: Aston Villa need to get stronger

By Matt MaherPublished:

Unai Emery has admitted Villa must become stronger defensively as they sweat on the fitness of Diego Carlos.

The centre-back sustained what is thought to be a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Liverpool and is a doubt for the visit of Crystal Palace when the season resumes a week tomorrow.

It leaves Emery, who lost Tyrone Mings to long-term injury on the opening day of the season, is facing the possibility of another defensive reshuffle – but the boss is confident he has the strength in depth to cope.

Villa signed Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan just prior to the transfer window closing.

Emery said: “After Tyrone and on Sunday, Diego Carlos, for our back four it was difficult. But we added Clement Lenglet to help us and I think with him and other players we have to be stronger in the next matches.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

