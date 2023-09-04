Notification Settings

Unai Emery wanted to avoid Aston Villa repeat

Aston Villa

Boss Unai Emery was concious of getting torn apart in Villa’s 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa were never really in the game after Cash’s 22nd-minute own goal, and after conceding three in the last half-hour at Newcastle on the opening weekend, Emery wanted to avoid a repeat.

“It is difficult to win here and first half was the key,” he said. “We had chances, we were not clinical and 2-0 was not really the result we deserved for the first half.

“Second half we stuck to our gameplan and they scored the third goal and it was match finished.

“We tried to be focused because here, like in Newcastle, we lost the last 30 minutes and we didn’t want it today. I can’t accept to let them have more goals.”

