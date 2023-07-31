Aston Villa fans accuse club of 'abusing relationship' over Holte End hospitality area

Villa Park

The Villa Supporters’ Trust have requested a meeting with Chris Heck, Villa’s new president of business operations, after claiming to have received an “avalanche of complaints” about the club’s off-field operation.

Most of those concern the Terrace View, which offers supporters a season ticket in the upper tier of the Holte End, along with access to a new hospitality area at the cost of £1,500 per year – around double the price of a standard season ticket in that area of the stadium.

The Trust accuse the club of misinterpreting the results of a fan survey which requested improved facilities throughout the ground as an opportunity to “earn more from supporters”.

Initially offered to existing season ticket holders as an additional cost on the standard price of a ticket, which could be paid for on a match-by-match basis, the Trust claim Villa have now begun contacting fans on the 30,000-strong season ticket waiting list and offering Terrace View seats as a chance to “jump the queue”.

Those who take up the offer have also been promised priority for away match tickets, ahead of supporters who have accrued loyalty points from attending games. It is also claimed supporters have been blocked from buying individual match tickets in the upper Holte for August’s visit of Everton, in what the Trust believe is another “bargaining tool” to try and sell places in the Terrace View.

While the Trust claims to be “extremely pleased” with the continued backing given to head coach Unai Emery by Villa’s billionaire owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, it believes off-field activities are “going backwards at an alarming rate”.

The chief frustration is over what the Trust describe as a “complete communication breakdown”, with supporters claiming they were not given a clear view of available ticket options earlier in the year.

Further complaints concern the increased admission price for the 1874 Lounge, used primarily by supporters in the Doug Ellis Stand, which has risen from £65 to £190 in the past two years.

A Trust statement explained: “It gives the Trust no pleasure to release a statement of this nature, especially when the expectations of all Villa fans are so high for the season ahead.

“We cannot ignore that matters are deteriorating off the pitch, and something needs to change quickly. We need people at the club who understand football. Though, more importantly, Villa fans. It has become abundantly clear that many working in key positions do not, and it will be their downfall.

“The Trust will request a direct meeting with the new president of business operations, Chris Heck, to understand why there is a complete communication breakdown.