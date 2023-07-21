Aston Villa hopeful of £43m Moussa Diaby deal

France's Moussa Diaby

The clubs have agreed a deal in principle which will see Villa pay an initial £43million for the France international forward.

But Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr remain in the race and the final decision will ultimately come down to Diaby.

The 24-year-old has emerged as Unai Emery’s primary attacking target, though Villa are also tracking Rennes ace Jeremy Doku.

Reports last night suggested Diaby had agreed personal terms with Villa after buying into Unai Emery’s plans for the club.