Aston Villa may need to up their club record bid for Moussa Diaby

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby

The offer, if accepted, would surpass the previous club record but there is a chance Villa will need to pay even more with Leverkusen valuing the France international at more than £50m.

Diaby has emerged as Unai Emery’s prime attacking target with Rennes forward Jeremy Doku an alternative option should no agreement be reached. Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are also keen on Diaby and are providing stern competition for his signature.

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes was also on Villa’s shortlist but the 25-year-old is expected to join Newcastle in the coming days in a deal worth more than £35m.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, meanwhile, is poised to become the first significant departure from Villa Park this summer by joining newly promoted Luton on a permanent deal. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season at Kenilworth Road and the clubs are close to reaching agreement on a fee.

Winger Bertrand Traore is another who could leave before the season begins, with Turkish club Samsunspor among the clubs interested.