Aston Villa may need to up their club record bid for Moussa Diaby

By Matt Maher

Villa remain in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Moussa Diaby after lodging a £43million bid for the forward.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby

The offer, if accepted, would surpass the previous club record but there is a chance Villa will need to pay even more with Leverkusen valuing the France international at more than £50m.

Diaby has emerged as Unai Emery’s prime attacking target with Rennes forward Jeremy Doku an alternative option should no agreement be reached. Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are also keen on Diaby and are providing stern competition for his signature.

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes was also on Villa’s shortlist but the 25-year-old is expected to join Newcastle in the coming days in a deal worth more than £35m.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, meanwhile, is poised to become the first significant departure from Villa Park this summer by joining newly promoted Luton on a permanent deal. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season at Kenilworth Road and the clubs are close to reaching agreement on a fee.

Winger Bertrand Traore is another who could leave before the season begins, with Turkish club Samsunspor among the clubs interested.

Villa have rewarded 18-year-old defender Josh Feeney with a new, long-term contract. The England youth international, signed from Fleetwood two years ago, is a regular for the under-21s and was named on the bench for several Premier League fixtures last season.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

