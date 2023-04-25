Unai Emery challenged Aston Villa match winner Tyrone Mings to score more goals

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Mings’ 21st minute header was his first of the season and enough to earn Villa a 1-0 win which moved them up to fifth in the Premier League and further strengthened their European credentials.

The centre-back later joked Emery had threatened to drop him if he did not start finding the scoresheet and the boss later confirmed: “Every match we are preparing set pieces I am demanding him to score.

“I am pushing him, telling him: ‘You are a tall player and we have to use you. You have to believe yourself. You have to do it!’ Today was good because we won 1-0 through him.”

Mings also played his part in Villa’s fifth consecutive home clean sheet. All have resulted in wins and with five matches to go, they are firmly in the race for a Europa League spot.

Villa still have to play fellow contenders Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton.

Emery said: “I like playing under pressure because that means we have something to do. We are a candidate (for Europe) and are now fifth but Tottenham is playing on Thursday.

“We are going to play against Liverpool, against Tottenham and Brighton. Our matches could be key matches to keep being a candidate.

“The dream is here and it is good for everyone. We can share it with our supporters. I am speaking with the team and we like to play key matches.

“This was a key match as two months ago, Fulham were our target. Now we have a nine-point advantage.