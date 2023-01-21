Kenza’s double strike sees Villa through to good win

Katie Smith in action for Sedgley and Gornal United

Dali made it a double celebration for coach Carla Ward – whose contract was extended this week – with two goals as Villa came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1.

Birmingham City were also celebrating as Claudia Walker’s strike edged them past Sheffield United 1-0 in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

In the National League Northern Premier Division, West Bromwich Albion travel to Loughborough Lightning tomorrow looking to pull away from the lower reaches of the division against the bottom side who haven’t won all season.

Albion progressed in the county cup last weekend, winning 5-0 at Leafield Athletic Ladies.

Wolves Women don’t play again until next weekend when they take on West Ham at home in the FA Cup.

Stephanie Weston hit a hat-trick for Sporting Khalsa Women as they cruised into the quarter-finals of the Birmingham County Cup, 5-1 at Lichfield Ladies.

Skye Owen and Olivia Woolston got the other goals.

Stourbridge overcame Sutton Coldfield 3-0 on penalties in the same competition – the game had twice been postponed and had to be switched to Sutton. Sophie Levick fired home the decisive spot-kick for Stourbridge.

A derby game in the Worcestershire Sunday Womens’ Cup saw Kidderminster thrash Droitwich LFC 10-0 away with two goals each from Macy Fox and Katie Robinson.

In the West Midlands League Premier, Lye Town Ladies drew 3-3 at Burton Albion, their goals coming from Sian Johnson, Caitlyn Walton and substitute Rhiannon Bate.

Tomorrow’s league fixture sees Lichfield City Ladies travel to Burton while in the Premier Cup, Lye travel to Crusaders and Kidderminster are at home to Sutton Coldfield.

Darlaston Town 1874 CIC Ladies lost 2-0 at Tamworth in West Midlands Division One South and Walsall Ladies lost 4-0 at home to Shifnal.

In the league cup, Walsall Wood Ladies thrashed Long Itchington 9-2, Natasha Baptiste firing four goals and Rosie Hargreaves weighing in with two.