Unai Emery: Aston Villa mentality must improve

Villa led the third round tie twice but were eventually beaten as they paid the price for some less than stellar defending.

Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay scored in the final 12 minutes as United recorded a seventh straight cup win over Villa.

Emery said: “I think for 75 minutes we competed very well and we were having chances. We had to keep that for 90 minutes with the spirit and good balance, offensively and defensively.

“The last 15 minutes was the moment we lost a little bit our mentality and I think for improve and to work with for the next days.”

After a second half which saw little entertainment, Ollie Watkins fired Villa ahead three minutes into the second half but United levelled straight from kick-off through Anthony Martial.

Villa went back in front when Diogo Dalot put through his own net but Marcus Rashford capitalised on a slip by Tyrone Mings to level again and it was United who finished stronger.

Though this was the first defeat of Emery’s reign, this was also a night the new boss will have learned a lot about his players.

He said: “Each player they gave me a lot of information about their performance.

“I am not 100 percent happy with the performance we put in on Sunday and tonight but in both matches I think there are more good things than bad.

“The worst moment in those two matches was the last 15 minutes. We lost our mentality, our good spirit we were doing and when you can’t win it is better you don’t lose.