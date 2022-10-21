Notification Settings

Steven Gerrard's backroom staff follow out of Aston Villa exit door

By Jonny Drury

Steven Gerrard's backroom staff have all been dismissed following his sacking - with first team coach Aaron Danks taking charge of Sunday's clash with Brentford.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard (left) and Neil Critchley during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.
Assistants Neil Critchley, who joined from Blackpool in the summer and Gary McAllister are gone, along with technical coach Tom Culshaw, lead analyst Scott Mason and head of fitness and conditioning Jordan Milsom.

The club has confirmed that Danks, who has previously worked at West Brom, in the England set up and at Anderlecht, will take the side for game with the Bees.

He will be supported by additional staff behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath.

In his first statement since Gerrard's dismissal on Thursday evening, CEO Christian Purslow said the decision has been made as 'continuous improvement was not achieved', with a recruitment process for a new manager now underway.

He said: "CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board has come to this decision following a full evaluation of results and performances over the calendar year. We were clear when we appointed Steven that we set an objective of continuous improvement but that has not been achieved despite everybody’s best efforts and we believe the time is right to make these changes now.

“The process of appointing a new Head Coach is underway and we will update supporters as soon as possible.”

