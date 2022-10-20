Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa players dominate most punished Premier League players list

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Comments

A list of the most punished players in Premier League history has been released - and it is littered with former Aston Villa players.

Aston Villa v Reading Nicky Shorey battles Gareth Barry Credit: Anita Maric / newsteam.co.uk 23/8/2006
Aston Villa v Reading Nicky Shorey battles Gareth Barry Credit: Anita Maric / newsteam.co.uk 23/8/2006

The website Digital Loft has compiled the figures on a number of different statistics from discipline, assists and even fines.

And on the punished players list ex Villa players dominate - with Gareth Barry top of the pile.

Barry, who left Villa to join Man City, has been punished for tackles in 633 occasions during his record breaking Premier League career.

Down in fourth is James Milner - who also spent time at Villa Park and he has committed 474 fouls.

Gabriel Agbonlahor comes next, and he spent all his Premier League career at the club, and he made 439 fouls.

The seventh on the list was Peter Crouch - who spent a limited mount of time at Villa Park compared to the rest of his career.

And in tenth is Ashley Young - who has been punished 413 times.

In other statistics, over the last 5 seasons, Wilfred Ndidi has committed the most fouls, totalling up 292.

Ex Villa assistant manager John Terry is the player who has been forced to pay the largest fine in Premier League history - £220,000 for racist abuse towards another player.

Everton and Southampton are the teams who have committed the most fouls over the last five seasons, with 2,492 fouls each.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News