Aston Villa players dominate most punished Premier League players list

Aston Villa v Reading Nicky Shorey battles Gareth Barry Credit: Anita Maric / newsteam.co.uk 23/8/2006

The website Digital Loft has compiled the figures on a number of different statistics from discipline, assists and even fines.

And on the punished players list ex Villa players dominate - with Gareth Barry top of the pile.

Barry, who left Villa to join Man City, has been punished for tackles in 633 occasions during his record breaking Premier League career.

Down in fourth is James Milner - who also spent time at Villa Park and he has committed 474 fouls.

Gabriel Agbonlahor comes next, and he spent all his Premier League career at the club, and he made 439 fouls.

The seventh on the list was Peter Crouch - who spent a limited mount of time at Villa Park compared to the rest of his career.

And in tenth is Ashley Young - who has been punished 413 times.

In other statistics, over the last 5 seasons, Wilfred Ndidi has committed the most fouls, totalling up 292.

Ex Villa assistant manager John Terry is the player who has been forced to pay the largest fine in Premier League history - £220,000 for racist abuse towards another player.