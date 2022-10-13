Aston Villa's Carla Ward and Rachel Daly scoop big awards

Carla Ward.

Daly has been named the Women’s Super League player of the month for September, with Ward winning the manager prize with Villa having made a perfect start to the new campaign.

That included a thrilling 4-3 opening weekend win over Manchester City in which Daly, who joined Villa from Houston Dash during the summer, netted a brace.

The 30-year-old England international then scored again as Ward’s team followed it up with a 2-0 win away at Leicester City.