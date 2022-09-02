Fearless Aston Villa new boy Jan Bednarek ready to tackle Erling Haaland

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri crosses under pressure from Southampton's Jan Bednarek during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday January 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri crosses under pressure from Southampton's Jan Bednarek during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday January 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five matches for Manchester City, including hat-tricks in each of the last two outings and will be aiming to continue the streak when the champions visit Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Bednarek, who joined Villa on loan from Southampton on deadline day, could make his debut for Steven Gerrard’s team as they look to avoid a fourth straight league defeat.

And while Poland international is respectful of Haaland’s talent, he does not fear taking on the 22-year-old.

He said: “If someone is scoring nine goals in five games it must be impressive – especially in the Premier League.

“But he is just a human being and he can also be defended (against) very well. Hopefully we can do it.

“We know it’s going to be difficult because they have qualities but we will be really committed, really aggressive. If we don’t give them too much time on the ball they can also struggle, so hopefully we can do that.”

Bednarek, who has spent the last five seasons with the Saints, continued: “Every time I speak to my father he asks me who I’ll be facing that week and every time I answer he says: ‘Oh, he’s a tough opponent.’

“He soon found out every week in the Premier League it’s a tough opponent!

“Every game you face tough opponents and great teams. The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world, so for me it’s not about who I face, it’s about what I do on the pitch.”

The 26-year-old explained how a conversation with Villa boss Gerrard helped convince him to choose a move to the Midlands over West Ham. His decision led to the Hammers blocking Craig Dawson’s proposed move to Wolves.

He explained: “It was an emotional day. One minute I was going to West Ham, another Villa. There were a lot of conversations.

“I ended up with Villa and I am really happy. It wasn’t easy because if you have another option you have to take the decision like an adult.

“It was a tough problem but a good problem. I am really happy I have these kind of issues in my lift, that I have to choose between two Premier League teams. I went to bed very happy which is the most important thing.

“Those conversations (with Gerrard) are confidential and I will not say what we spoke about. But he was able to convince me Villa was the right place for me and coming here, I am sure, was the right decision.

“It was important to have the conversation to find out you are appreciated by someone. That was what I found from Steven Gerrard.”

Villa sit 19th in the early season table but Bednarek, who was targeted after £26million summer signing Diego Carlos was sidelined with serious injury, is confident they can quickly turn things around.

“The beginning of the season has not been ideal for the club,” he said. “But I think everyone is aware it’s a situation that you sometimes have to go through.

“Most important is to stick together and keep believing in yourself and the team. I think every team in the Premier League has struggled at some point.