Calum Chambers could bolster Aston Villa midfield

Aston Villa's Calum Chambers

Chambers has played predominantly as a defender but spent a season in the middle of the park for Fulham and Gerrard has spoken to the January signing about the possibility of fulfilling the same role for Villa if required.

Gerrard was keen to bolster his midfield options last month after losing Marvelous Nakamba to long-term injury but saw a bid for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma rejected. Douglas Luiz has struggled for consistency since stepping into Nakamba’s role, while Morgan Sanson has not featured for four matches.

Chambers has started Villa’s last two games in central defence but is likely to be replaced by Ezri Konsa for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

Asked earlier this month about using the 27-year-old in midfield, Gerrard replied: “We have spoken about that. I think if you asked Calum, he would want to play at centre-back. That is where he feels he is strongest.

“But we know he can do the No.6 role. He has stepped in during training and is comfortable in areas with traffic around him.