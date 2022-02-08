Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Trezeguet set to make Turkey switch

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa winger Trezeguet is on course to complete a loan move to Istanbul Basaksehir for the rest of the season.

Trezeguet in action for Aston Villa
Trezeguet in action for Aston Villa

The 27-year-old, part of the Egypt team beaten by Senegal in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final, will be allowed out to get regular game time having fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park.

A deal is expected to be completed before tonight’s transfer deadline in Turkey. Basaksehir president Goksel Gumusdag said yesterday: “Trezeguet made it to the final with Egypt, he will probably be here on Tuesday. I believe we will finalise (the loan move).”

Trezeguet has made 56 Premier League appearances for Villa but he has featured only once this season, having only recovered from a serious knee injury in December.

Villa return to top flight action for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks when they host Leeds tomorrow night.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News