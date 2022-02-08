Aston Villa's Trezeguet set to make Turkey switch

Trezeguet in action for Aston Villa

The 27-year-old, part of the Egypt team beaten by Senegal in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final, will be allowed out to get regular game time having fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park.

A deal is expected to be completed before tonight’s transfer deadline in Turkey. Basaksehir president Goksel Gumusdag said yesterday: “Trezeguet made it to the final with Egypt, he will probably be here on Tuesday. I believe we will finalise (the loan move).”

Trezeguet has made 56 Premier League appearances for Villa but he has featured only once this season, having only recovered from a serious knee injury in December.