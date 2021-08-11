Aston Villa looking to offload striker Wesley

Last week’s arrival of Danny Ings for an initial £25million has seen the once club-record signing fall further down the pecking order.
Wesley has made only three brief substitute appearances since returning in April from a serious knee injury which kept him sidelined for nearly 16 months.
He has since endured a difficult pre-season, which included a red card for violent conduct during Villa’s 2-0 friendly defeat at Stoke. It is possible he could now depart before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, most likely on loan.
Villa have injury concerns over last season’s top scorer Ollie Watkins ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at Watford after the striker was forced out of Sunday’s 3-1 win over Salernitana early.