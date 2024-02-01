Transfer deadline Day: All the deals involving Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall

It is set to be a quiet transfer deadline day for a two of our clubs, with others still looking to get deals over the line.

Wolves are still looking to get late deals done - having been keen to bring in a striker in the window.

West Brom are reported to be keen on bringing in a winger - with Carlos Corberan previously stating he was hopeful of adding a central midfielder.

Aston Villa and Walsall look unlikely to bring in any new players before the 11pm deadline.

