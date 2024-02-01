Transfer deadline Day: All the deals involving Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall
Expressandstar.com brings you live coverage of the transfer deadline day deals involving Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall.
It is set to be a quiet transfer deadline day for a two of our clubs, with others still looking to get deals over the line.
Wolves are still looking to get late deals done - having been keen to bring in a striker in the window.
West Brom are reported to be keen on bringing in a winger - with Carlos Corberan previously stating he was hopeful of adding a central midfielder.
Aston Villa and Walsall look unlikely to bring in any new players before the 11pm deadline.
