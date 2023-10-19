In-form Blades slice through United defence

Tyler Goodyear (two), Jack Hill, Harry Edwards and Kian Hyde got the goals. Sedgley’s goal was notched by Callum O’Connell.

AFC Bloxwich tasted a first defeat of the season, going down 4-2 to Trysull – Jack Bowater scoring twice for Trysull before half-time, and then Alec Taylor and Joshua Hubball after the break.

Brandhall eased to their third victory in the league by overcoming Delph Runners 8-1 thanks to Kyle Armstrong (two), Lawson Birch (two), Jakob Burrows, Carl Armstrong, Mo Saleem and an own goal. Paul Shaw grabbed Delph a consolation goal.

In the Over-30s Division, HC Rangers won a thrilling encounter 7-4 over AFC Broadlands with hat-tricks from Dale Holloway and Ben Wilkins, followed by a lone strike from Adam Hill. Matt Brotherton replied with a hat-trick for Broadlands.

Warstones Wanderers eased to a 3-0 win over Shere Punjab with strikes from Ryan Bradshaw, Ashley Southall, and Joshua Carvel.

Diffusion beat Wolverhampton Old Boys United 8-1 with goals from Dean Bennet (four), Simeon Richie (two) and Tony Fiero (two). Luke Harpin hit a consolation.