In-form Blades slice through United defence

FootballPublished: Comments

Black Country Blades followed up last week’s county cup win with a 5-1 victory over Sedgley & Gornal United West in Beacon Sunday League’s PayCare Open Age Division.

Tyler Goodyear (two), Jack Hill, Harry Edwards and Kian Hyde got the goals. Sedgley’s goal was notched by Callum O’Connell.

AFC Bloxwich tasted a first defeat of the season, going down 4-2 to Trysull – Jack Bowater scoring twice for Trysull before half-time, and then Alec Taylor and Joshua Hubball after the break.

Brandhall eased to their third victory in the league by overcoming Delph Runners 8-1 thanks to Kyle Armstrong (two), Lawson Birch (two), Jakob Burrows, Carl Armstrong, Mo Saleem and an own goal. Paul Shaw grabbed Delph a consolation goal.

In the Over-30s Division, HC Rangers won a thrilling encounter 7-4 over AFC Broadlands with hat-tricks from Dale Holloway and Ben Wilkins, followed by a lone strike from Adam Hill. Matt Brotherton replied with a hat-trick for Broadlands.

Warstones Wanderers eased to a 3-0 win over Shere Punjab with strikes from Ryan Bradshaw, Ashley Southall, and Joshua Carvel.

Diffusion beat Wolverhampton Old Boys United 8-1 with goals from Dean Bennet (four), Simeon Richie (two) and Tony Fiero (two). Luke Harpin hit a consolation.

And MNF Allstarz overcame Casuals Veterans 5-1 with goals from Luke Louza (two), James Cooke, Aaron Dhami and Kyle Thomson. Ryan Thomas hit a consolation.

