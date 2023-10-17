Aston Villa's Carla Ward furious after defeat - as West Brom and Wolves progress in cup

Arsenal's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game

Villa looked set for their first win of the season after Maz Pacheco’s first-half header, but 92nd and 94th-minute goals for Arsenal broke the visitors’ hearts.

And Ward was left feeling angry that her side were unable to hold on for a much needed three points, instead leaving with their third consecutive defeat.

“Someone tell me where 12 minutes comes from please, I have no idea,” Ward said. “There were a few stoppages, but 12 minutes is ludicrous and that sadly is where the game is going.” She added: “It’s a tough one to take. We defended unbelievably for 92 minutes but I’m proud of the players.”

In the Championship, Birmingham extended their unbeaten run to three games with a dominant 4-0 win at Sheffield United.

Gemma Lawley and Martha Harris put Blues 2-0 up at half time before Lucy Quinn and Remi Allen put the game beyond doubt after the break.

The result moves Darren Carter’s side up to seventh in the table, leapfrogging Sunday’s opponents in the process.

Albion thrashed Leafield Athletic 5-0 in the Birmingham Challenge Cup first round.

Simran Jhamat was at the double, with Meesha Dudley-Jones, Delphi Cole and Steph Weston also getting on the scoresheet.

Stourbridge also enjoyed a 5-0 win in the cup on their trip to Coventry Sphinx. An early own goal was followed up with strikes from Amber Lawrence, Esme Moran, Jade Grove and Hannah Fishwick as the visitors secured a comfortable passage into round two.

Wolves are also through to the second round after beating Sutton Coldfield 1-0 thanks to Anna Morphett’s penalty.

But Lye Town exited the competition at the first hurdle as they lost 5-2 at Rugby Borough.

In the Staffordshire County Cup, a storming second-half performance from Lichfield City helped them to a 6-0 win at Port Vale.

Shelbie Cartwright, Charlotte Leedham and Sam White all bagged braces after the break to complete the thrashing and send the visitors into round two.

In the West Midlands Premier, Kidderminster Harriers won 1-0 over Shrewsbury Town, thanks to Dionne Williams’ first-half goal.

In Division One North, Emily Jane Golding’s goal earned Walsall a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City.

It was a weekend of league football impacted by cup competitions, with Walsall Wood’s game being postponed due to prospective opponents Port Vale’s involvement in the Staffordshire County Cup.

Elsewhere, Darlaston Town 1874 were beaten 5-2 by AFC Chelmsley Colts in the Birmingham Challenge Vase.

Sedgley & Gornal United were also knocked out of the competition after suffering an away team walkover to Nuneaton Borough, who they were due to host on Sunday afternoon.