Birmingham City appoint Wayne Rooney as new manager on three-and-a-half year deal

Wayne Rooney

The former Manchester United and England legend recently left US side DC United and had been heavily linked with taking over at St Andrews.

It comes after John Eustice was sacked by the club earlier this week, despite guiding the club to sixth in the Championship.

Rooney, who began his managerial career at Derby County, insists he wants to take the club to the next level.

Rooney said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.