Birmingham City CEO defends John Eustice sacking

Birmingham City have sacked John Eustice (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In an open letter to supporters, Cook explained Eustace was dismissed due to a “misalignment with the leadership of the club” following the summer takeover by US businessman Tom Wagner’s Knighthead consortium.

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is the frontrunner to replace Eustace, who was axed on Monday with the club sitting sixth in the Championship.

Writing to fans, Cook admitted the timing of the decision was not ideal but added: “There is never a good time to make such a decision.

“You need to process all of the opinions and reach the best outcome for the future.

“John had clear ambitions and goals for the season. Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company.

“The timing of the decision allows the incoming manager sufficient time to evaluate the playing staff ahead of the January and summer transfer windows.”

Pointing to the improvements made off the field since Knighthead’s takeover, Cook urged supporters to judge the decision over time, insisting the owners are committed to making the club a “football powerhouse”.

He added: “It will not happen overnight. It is a step-by-step approach. We are well aware of what has happened at Blues over the past decade.

“We believe we have moved on from those dark days giving hope and aspiration to existing and new fans. Our intent is to be judged over what we do in the years to come and be ambitious with the new story that we are writing.

"I do not expect our fans to agree with every decision we take. All I ask is that you keep in mind the owner's and the board's commitment to the long-term success of the club and the desire to create a new and exciting future, the likes of which Birmingham and Birmingham City have never seen before.