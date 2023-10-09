Wayne Rooney frontrunner for Birmingham City job after John Eustace sacked

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The former Kidderminster boss has been axed with the club sitting sixth in the Championship.

Rooney is now on course to replace him, having left his post at DC United over the weekend.

The 37-year-old Manchester United legend previously managed Derby between 2020 and 2021, earning plaudits for the way he conducted himself when the Rams were embroiled in financial turmoil.

But his arrival at Blues, who were taken over this summer by a group led by US businessman Tom Wagner, will be controversial thanks to the dismissal of the popular Eustace.

Despite taking charge just a few weeks before the start of last season, he guided a team many were tipping for relegation to a 17th placed finish and enjoyed a strong start to his second campaign.

A Blues statement confirming his dismissal explained: “It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club.

“With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

It added: “During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

“The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

“A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.”