Former England boss Hope Powell joins Birmingham City

Hope Powell

Powell, whose most recent role was as technical advisor to the England men’s side at the Under-20 World Cup, will be responsible for creating a high-performance culture at the Barclays Women’s Championship side.

Having finished second in the 2022-23 season, Birmingham are targeting promotion back to the Women’s Super League during the forthcoming campaign.

Powell, who was also head coach of Brighton for five years, said on bcfc.com: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Birmingham City at the start of the journey.