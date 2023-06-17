First West Midlands Football Aid charity clash raises £1,700

The teams ahead of the first ever clash: Picture by Abigail Hudson

Veteran side West Brom Spinney drew 3-3 against the All-Stars, with the All-Stars prevailing 3-2 on penalties at the end of an entertaining afternoon.

The All-Stars were managed by Albion legend Bob Taylor, while Lee Hendrie, Craig Gardner, Clinton Morrison, Darren Byfield and Dele Adebola also took part.

West Brom Spinney manager and event organiser Warren Hudson is now hopeful of running the event annually.

Hudson said: "We've got a good foundation. The first one is always tough to get off the ground but when you've done that, you've kind of broken down a few barriers.

"Because it went well and the lads that were involved enjoyed being involved, and enjoyed being part of raising money for a fantastic cause. I feel that we have some momentum with it, and it'd be great to continue that into future years.

"We've raised just over £1,700 from the day which is great and I'm really pleased.