Wolves edged out on goal difference in race for title

Lye’s Caitlyn Walton on the ball against Crusaders as they secured a 1-0 victory Picture: Stu Leggett

Goals from Anna Morphet, Beth Merrick and Naomi Bedeau earned the 3-0 win, but Nottingham Forest’s victory over Stoke meant they took the National League Northern Premier Division title with a superior goal difference.

Wolves won the division last season but missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing the play-off final – and this season they have just missed out on the chance at another shot at promotion. Elsewhere in the league, Albion finished their campaign with a 5-0 loss at Derby.

In the Super League, a late Manchester United goal sunk Villa as they lost 3-2 at home.

Rachel Daly’s brace was cancelled out by United, who went on to win it with a 93rd minute strike from Millie Turner.

In the Championship, Birmingham finished their season with a seventh win in a row, as they beat Bristol City 2-0.

Lucy Quinn and Charlie Devlin scored the goals over the league leaders, as Blues finished second.

In National League Division One Midlands, Stourbridge crowned their title-winning campaign with a 4-3 win over Leafield Athletic, while Sporting Khalsa beat Solihull Moors by the same scoreline.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lye Town beat Crusaders 1-0, while Lichfield City lost 4-2 to Solihull Sporting.

In the West Midlands League Division One North, Walsall suffered a thumping at the hands of rivals Port Vale, as they lost 7-0.