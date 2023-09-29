Promoted Worcestershire crash to defeat

Notification Settings

Worcestershire crash to defeat

Cricket

Shan Masood’s brilliant 123 gave Yorkshire a happy ending to another difficult season as they chased a final day target of 360 to beat promoted Worcestershire at Headingley and avoid finishing bottom of the LV= Insurance County Championship for only the second time in their history.

Yorkshire’s fourth highest ever successful run chase was achieved with comfort, by six wickets with three overs of the allotted 70 left.

With the game meandering ahead of day four, both sides opted to contrive a finish, with Yorkshire risking the draw which would lift them off the bottom of Division Two. As it was, they were able to achieve that by going for broke as captain Masood hit 15 fours in 131 balls.

This was just a minor blot on Worcestershire’s copybook having earned promotion on day two.

