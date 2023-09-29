Promoted Worcestershire crash to defeat

Yorkshire’s fourth highest ever successful run chase was achieved with comfort, by six wickets with three overs of the allotted 70 left.
With the game meandering ahead of day four, both sides opted to contrive a finish, with Yorkshire risking the draw which would lift them off the bottom of Division Two. As it was, they were able to achieve that by going for broke as captain Masood hit 15 fours in 131 balls.
This was just a minor blot on Worcestershire’s copybook having earned promotion on day two.