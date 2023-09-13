Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warwickshire heading for draw after day rained off

CricketPublished: Comments

Northamptonshire’s Division One status hangs by a thread after the third day of their LV=Insurance County Championship visit to Warwickshire was washed out.

Relentless drizzle from a leaden Birmingham sky left Edgbaston sodden and the match frozen in only its second innings – Warwickshire on 142 for four in reply to 250 – with just one day left.

Northamptonshire’s frustration only increased as, while they watch the drizzle fall on the Second City, there was play in Canterbury and Kent took advantage by overpowering Nottinghamshire.

The visitors need to deliver something spectacular on the final day against a Warwickshire side which can, if they wish, bat without taking risks in pursuit of bonus points.

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News