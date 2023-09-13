Warwickshire heading for draw after day rained off

Relentless drizzle from a leaden Birmingham sky left Edgbaston sodden and the match frozen in only its second innings – Warwickshire on 142 for four in reply to 250 – with just one day left.
Northamptonshire’s frustration only increased as, while they watch the drizzle fall on the Second City, there was play in Canterbury and Kent took advantage by overpowering Nottinghamshire.
The visitors need to deliver something spectacular on the final day against a Warwickshire side which can, if they wish, bat without taking risks in pursuit of bonus points.