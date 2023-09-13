Four-some Himley enjoy all-round glory

Himley Cricket Club celebrate the end of a sensational season in which all four of their men’s sides won promotion

While the firsts returned to the top flight of the Birmingham League for the first time in nine years, the seconds, thirds and fourths secured promotion of their own – and the league titles to go with it.

The seconds won Worcestershire League Division Two, the thirds Division Seven (North) and the fourths Division Eight (North). And it therefore proved quite the first season as chairman for Matt Jeavons.

He said: “On reflecting on my first season as the Himley Cricket Club chairman, my overwhelming emotion is one of pride in what the players, members and club officials have achieved, particularly from the backdrop of the beginning of the season when we had been written off by many outside of the club.

“To get one team promoted would have been deemed success, but to get all four of our senior Saturday league teams promoted, with the three of them going up as champions is truly incredible.

“I have been involved in league cricket for over 30 years and what we have accomplished this season is unprecedented as far as I am concerned. And this is only the beginning of our journey.”

First-team skipper Ollie Westbury added: “It has been a fantastic season for our club. To achieve a promotion out of any division is great but for all four senior teams to do it is sensational.

“From the first team’s point of view, we played some good cricket throughout the season even if at times we were not as consistent as I would have liked us to have been.

“We have been out of the Birmingham Premier Division for nine years and to be back in top division is something that feels incredible.