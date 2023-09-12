Himley are promoted - but Dartmouth cling on to title

Saturday’s four-wicket win means the Stourbridge Road outfit will return to the top flight next season, ending a nine-year absence.

It was not quite enough to earn them the Division Two title, with West Bromwich Dartmouth taking the crown by a single point despite losing at Bridgnorth.

Yet that will be of little concern to Himley, who went into the season’s final day knowing any slip-up against already relegated Bromsgrove might allow Harborne to steal their promotion spot.

Ben Robinson (4-19-) and Ollie Walker (3-17) were the heroes with the ball as Bromsgrove, batting first, collapsed from 77-2 to 125 all out.

The chase wasn’t entirely comfortable, with Himley at one stage slipping to 64-4 but 57 from opener Connor Smith eased the jitters and ensured the celebrations would not be spoiled.

Dartmouth, who had secured their promotion spot a week previously, nearly saw the title slip through their hands as they suffered defeat at Bridgnorth.

The home side racked up 291-5 from 50 overs and it soon became a question of whether the visitors could secure enough bonus points from the chase to maintain top spot in the table.

Shozair Ali’s quickfire century, from just 67 balls, made sure of that but Dartmouth’s pursuit of victory ended in failure as they were bowled out for 238 to lose by 53 runs.

While there were celebrations at the top of the table, there was despair at the bottom where Lichfield were consigned to relegation.

Their 39-run home defeat to Shifnal proved merely incidental as Worfield, the only team they went into the final day able to overhaul, claimed a two wicket triumph at home to Tamworth.

In Division One, Smethwick finished their season with a 51-run win over Berkswell which secured third spot in the table.

The 2022 champions went into the final week still in with a mathematical chance of defending their crown but needing Knowle and Dorridge and Moseley to suffer heavy defeats to keep it alive.

Neither happened with Moseley eventually winning the title in thrilling fashion but Smethwick can still reflect on a brave defence, albeit with a slight tinge of frustration as they finished the campaign just nine points behind the winners.

Halesowen, who finished fourth, will also feel a sense of frustration after an inconsistent end to their season concluded with a six wicket defeat at Barnt Green.

Opener Ben Tredget scored 62 but lacked support as the visitors were bowled out for just 179, Andrew Sutton taking four wickets for the hosts, who then got off to a lightening quick start to the chase as Worcestershire’s Ed Pollock smashed 47 from just 17 balls. The hosts eventually got home in just under 22 overs.