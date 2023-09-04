Notification Settings

Surrey are in charge against Warwickshire

CricketPublished:

A fine 112 not out from Ben Foakes, and half-centuries by Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith and Cameron Steel propelled title favourites Surrey to 339 for 4 after day one of their important LV= Insurance County Championship match against Warwickshire at the Kia Oval.

Division One leaders and 2022 winners Surrey are aiming for back-to-back championship triumphs, and lead Essex and Hampshire by 17 and 48 points respectively with three rounds to go for the top three. Warwickshire, with an extra game in hand in fourth place, trailed Surrey by 56 points at the start of a match they must win to maintain any interest in the title race.

Meanwhile, club captain Brett D’Oliveira (74no) helped inspire a Worcestershire comeback on his return from injury for the LV=Insurance County Championship top three encounter with Glamorgan at New Road. Pears were all out for 284.

