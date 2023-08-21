Notification Settings

Worcestershire Rapids navigate a way into cup knockout stages

By Russell Youll

Worcestershire Rapids are through to the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One Day Cup after completing a comprehensive eight wicket success over Sussex Sharks at New Road.

Worcestershire's Gareth Roderick

The Rapids ensured a top three spot with a sixth win in eight group games after dismissing the Sharks in 45.5 overs and then knocking off their 191 target in just 26.4 overs to give their net run-rate a massive lift. They maintained a grip with the ball after Dillon Pennington and Matthew Waite picked up a trio of scalps in the initial powerplay with spinner Josh Baker’s three wickets taking his tally to 15 in the competition.

Danial Ibrahim’s List A best score of 51 provided the most resistance but the Sharks total was well below par after they chose to bat.

Gareth Roderick and Azhar Ali then ensured there would be few alarms for the Rapids after laying the foundations during an opening stand of 82.

Azhar, 74, and Kashif Ali, with a 26 ball half century, then added a further 93 in 8.3 overs.

Worcestershire will have to wait until the conclusion of the group tomorrow to determine where they exactly finish and whether they have a home or away tie to look forward to.

Worcestershire assistant head coach, Kadeer Ali, said: “Absolutely delighted for the boys. They have worked really hard this year and one of our aims, in the T20 and 50 over competitions, was to get to the knockout stages.

“The biggest thing for me has been the mentality. The lads have been really positive, played with some freedom, and today was a really good example of that.”

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

