Worcestershire Rapids navigate a way into cup knockout stages

Worcestershire's Gareth Roderick

The Rapids ensured a top three spot with a sixth win in eight group games after dismissing the Sharks in 45.5 overs and then knocking off their 191 target in just 26.4 overs to give their net run-rate a massive lift. They maintained a grip with the ball after Dillon Pennington and Matthew Waite picked up a trio of scalps in the initial powerplay with spinner Josh Baker’s three wickets taking his tally to 15 in the competition.

Danial Ibrahim’s List A best score of 51 provided the most resistance but the Sharks total was well below par after they chose to bat.

Gareth Roderick and Azhar Ali then ensured there would be few alarms for the Rapids after laying the foundations during an opening stand of 82.

Azhar, 74, and Kashif Ali, with a 26 ball half century, then added a further 93 in 8.3 overs.

Worcestershire will have to wait until the conclusion of the group tomorrow to determine where they exactly finish and whether they have a home or away tie to look forward to.

Worcestershire assistant head coach, Kadeer Ali, said: “Absolutely delighted for the boys. They have worked really hard this year and one of our aims, in the T20 and 50 over competitions, was to get to the knockout stages.