Ten-over thrash sees Warwickshire into knockout stage

By Russell Youll

Warwickshire secured their place in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup knockout stage with a 24-run win over Northamptonshire in a ten-over thrash at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire's Ed Barnard (Stu Leggett via Warwickshire CCC)

The endeavours of the Edgbaston groundstaff and the patience of the impressively large number of home fans who stayed through the rain was rewarded with a 5pm start and a sixth straight win for the Bears.

Warwickshire totalled 104 for three as Ed Barnard belted 32 (14 balls) while skilful work from Simon Kerrigan (2-0-14-2) kept a brake on the run-rate.

Northamptonshire never recovered from a stodgy start, hitting just two fours in the first three overs, and finished well short on 80 for six (Will Rhodes three for 22, Olly Hannon-Dalby two for 10). They now need to win both their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

