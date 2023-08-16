Wombourne fight back to stay in hunt for Prem title

The pair put on 109 in just over 11 overs to dig their team out of a major hole and secure a three-wicket win over Cannock which maintained the pressure on Premier Division leaders Beacon.

Wombourne had been in big trouble when Elwell joined Henderson at the crease with the score 132-6, in reply to Cannock’s 257-6.

But Elwell then blasted an unbeaten 64 from just 45 balls, with Henderson making 84 before he was dismissed with victory in sight.

Wombourne remain 15 points behind Beacon after the leaders cruised to an eight-wicket win over Penkridge, a result which extinguished for good the latter’s already faint title chances.

Matt Cartwright took three wickets, while Jake Cartwright, Callum Westwood and Oliver Green took two apiece as the visitors were bowled out for just 135. Beacon opener James Fildes then hit an unbeaten 89 from just 70 balls as the home side chased down the target in little more than 20 overs.

Milford Hall survived a wobble to beat Hammerwich by four wickets and remain third in the table, 25 points off the top.

Only two Hammerwich players made it double figures but one of those was Scott Elstone, who hit a brilliant, unbeaten 125 to help the visitors reach 192-9 in a match reduced to 46 overs a side.

Milford’s chase was progressing serenely at 143-1 before the loss of Waqar Saleem (36) saw five wickets fall for just 24 runs. Daniel Betty (22 not out) and Aaron Afford (8 not out) held their nerve to see the home side over the line.

Fourth-placed Fordhouses also remain within 30 points of the leaders and cannot yet be discounted after a comfortable 97-run win at home to Pelsall.

Opener Niall Cooper’s 103 and an explosive 49 from just 33 balls from Parminder Singh helped the hosts reach 271-9 from 50 overs after being put into bat.

A strong team bowling performance, which saw seven different bowlers take wickets, then saw the visitors bowled out for just 174, Sam Butcher top scoring with 32.

At the bottom of the table, West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds are on the brink of relegation after a seven-wicket defeat at Walsall.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the visitors were bowled out for just 119, with Nico Van Zyl, Wahab Shahid, Harjivan Dhinsay and Zahid Iqbal taking two wickets each.

Harshid Iqbal was then dismissed for a second ball duck at the start of Walsall’s reply but Dhinsay completed a fine all-round performance with a composed 46 as the hosts got home in under 30 overs.

Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall, meanwhile, maintained a slender chance of survival with a 21-run win at home to Brewood.

Mathusuthan Rabindranath (33) and Nimanda Madushanka (32) made key contributions with the bat as the hosts reached 193 despite Luke Adams taking four wickets for the visitors.