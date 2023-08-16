Buoyant Bears’ fifth win on bounce

Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell on his way to 44 off 45 balls Picture: Stu Leggett via Warwickshire CCC

The Bears completed their highest ever List A chase against Derbyshire by overhauling the visitors’ decent but far from daunting total of 247 for nine.

Half-centuries from David Lloyd (65, 92 balls) and Brooke Guest (57, 59) assured the visitors something to bowl at but the innings lacked a late charge. Olly Hannon-Dalby strengthened his place as top wicket-taker in the comp this year with four for 49 while Henry Brookes, released from Hundred duty, took three for 44.

Tazeem Ali’ took his first wicket in senior cricket. The 17-year-old off-spinner, making his debut, showed the bottle and skill to follow a ball which went for five leg-side wides with one that turned to win an lbw decision against Haider Ali.

Warwickshire then made measured progress to 248 for six (Will Rhodes 75, 95 balls) in 47.4 overs to leave Derbyshire with just one win from five games and only pride to play for in their remaining three matches.