Staffordshire beaten by Bucks in NCCA Championship

Staffs were unable to build on victory in their opening three-day of the summer as they went down by eight wickets at West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club.

A quick-fire 70 from Twenty20 hero Nils Priestley off just 49 balls – featuring nine boundaries and three sixes – as well as 52 off 56 balls from Liam Hurt helped Staffs climb to 232 all out in their second innings.

That at least gave them something to defend, though was never likely to be enough.

Tom Brett gave them some hope when removing AJ Woodland (1) and Chris Marrow (17) with 38 on the board, but opener Ewan Cox batted patiently for 35 off 75 balls.

And Bucks eased to their victory target in 24 overs, with Halesowen captain Alexei Kervezee opening his shoulders to score 59 off 32 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

Matthew Morris (71), Priestley (48) and James Kettleborough (32) helped Staffs post 208 all out in their first innings, a mark that was comfortably passed by Bucks (330-8 declared), despite the best efforts of Brett (3-83).

And that left Staffs with an uphill struggle, which they were unable to overcome as Bucks moved clear at the top of the table with two wins from two.

Staffs return to action against Leicestershire in a county showcase match at Knypersley on Sunday.