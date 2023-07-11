Warwickshire closing in on Kent total - as partnership frustrates Worcestershire

Rob Yates is unbeaten on 53, while Sam Hain is 29 not out.

Earlier Oliver Hannon-Dalby took four for 56 as Kent were bowled out for 171, a score that would have been even lower had Grant Stewart not blasted 50 from 45 balls. The hosts last three wickets added 93, more than half their total.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, originally signed for the Vitality Blast, made a rare first class appearance and bowled five overs, taking nought for 17, having been awarded his Warwickshire cap in a short ceremony before the start.

n Adam Lyth and Finley Bean posted Yorkshire’s highest opening stand for six years on a truncated day one with Worcestershire at New Road.

The duo put on an unbroken 154 in 33.3 overs after being put into bat in what appeared to be helpful conditions for seam bowling.

Lyth and Bean cashed in on some wayward bowling and also profited from three dropped catches.

It was Yorkshire’s best start to an innings since Shaun Marsh and Tom Kohler-Cadmore put on 162 against Surrey at The Oval in 2017.