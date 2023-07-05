Worcestershire and England's Josh Tongue linked with switch to Nottinghamshire

Josh Tongue England's Josh Tongue

The Redditch-born paceman made his Test match debut for England earlier this summer against Ireland and took 5-66 in the second innings.

He made his Ashes debut last week in the second Test against Australia at Lord’s, taking the prized wicket of Steve Smith in both innings.

But according to reports Tongue, who has been at Worcestershire all his career, is set for a move to Trent Bridge at the end of the season.

Reports elsewhere suggest his Worcester team-mate Dillon Pennington is also closing in on a move to Notts, but the Express & Star understands nothing has been decided yet.

It could be a winter of upheaval at New Road with several of the club’s talented players – who have all come through the club’s successful academy programme – could move on.