Nelson strikes as Beacon and Brewood tie on 111

Beacon's Ollie Green is dismissed playing a reverse sweep as his side collapsed from 65-2 to 111 all out to tie with Brewood.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first at Deansfield but were soon in huge trouble as they were bowled out for 111 in the 39th over.

Dan Green took four wickets and only went for three runs for Beacon and only Brewood skipper James Clark provided any resistance for the home side making 37.

At 65-2 it looked like Beacon were cruising in the chase, but they collapsed to 111 all out, with Matthew Cartwright being the last person to be dismissed by William Marsh.

James Fildes made 58 for the visitors as only two men made it to double figures. John Redrup did the damage for Brewood taking 5-29.

Elsewhere, Milford got back to winning ways with a comfortable victory over West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds. They bowled them out for 102 thanks to wickets from Ejaz Nawaz, who took 4-14, and they knocked them off with ease only losing three themselves.

It leaves Milford just four points behind Beacon in the race for promotion to the Birmingham League.

Hammerwich got the better of Wombourne as the visitors went from 205-5 to 211 all out while chasing 217.

Earlier, Hammerwich had won the toss and elected to bat first – Craig Jennings top scored with 45 off 54 balls as everyone chipped in to guide them 217 for 7.

John Jennings was the man who did the damage with the ball though as he took 4-58 to earn his side a valuable win and 24 points.

Fordhouses beat Old Wulfrunians by eight wickets after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. They bowled the visitors out for 139 in the 35th over.

In reply, Mubeen Rashid made 71 from 74 balls to guide them to a simple victory which saw them pick up 20 points.

Walsall got a much-need win over Pelsall after batting first and making 220-7 courtesy of Raja Ateeq's 72 off 56 balls.

Nico Van Zyl was in good form for Walsall with the ball taking 4-36 from 15 overs to guide them to victory. Peter Stevens made a half-century, but it was in vain as Pelsall fell to a disappointing defeat.

Penkridge registered another win as they beat Cannock by five wickets on their home patch.

Cannock won the toss and elected to bat first but were bowled out for 147 in the 49th over with the wickets shared around for the hosts.

The visitors did make Penkridge work for the victory, and they took five wickets with Ainsley Ndlovu taking 3-28 in 15 overs.