Howzat for history? Women umpires are making a stand in South Staffordshire league

Kelly Wainwright and Nicola Shutt-Nullis ahead of the first men's match in the league to be umpired by two women

The game between Old Wulfrunians and Fordhouses was overseen by Nicola Owen and Kelly Wainwright, and it was not just a first in the Staffs Clubs but in fact across West Midlands cricket as a whole.

Owen stands regularly in the South Staffs League, whereas Wainwright normally officiates in the North Staffs & South Cheshire League.

But as part of an umpire exchange programme, which takes place each year between the two leagues, she stood on Saturday afternoon at Fordhouses as they beat Old Wulfs comfortably.

Owen, who also umpires in the women’s game covering county matches as well as the Central Sparks Academy, says there is so much opportunity for female umpires these days.

“With the women’s pathway now in place for umpiring, there are a lot more opportunities for female umpires,” she said.

“You have the ladies Super 8s league, ladies club league that is run regionally, ladies’ county and development squads, the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Charlotte Edwards Cup, obviously The Hundred, and potentially, if you get there, the international arena.

“There is a lot of cricket out there for female umpires which is amazing. I get a sense of pride and recognition from it, that I am giving something back to a sport that I have really enjoyed playing.

“You get to see all the action, the best seat in the venue, the middle of the park and you also get to be a part of it.

Umpire Nicola Shutt-Nullis from Stafford

“I was proud to be awarded the umpire of the year trophy for the South Staffs County League.”

Between the pair, two lbw decisions were given in the game at the weekend, and Wainwright who played Hockey to a high level growing up has aspirations of umpiring at a World Cup one day.

She said: “My umpiring ambitions at first were to be a competent umpire in the Saturday League, and they still are to be a well-rounded umpire with a wealth of experience.

“I would love to make the National Panel of Umpires and eventually umpire for the ICC in World Cup competition.

“However, I know I have a lot to learn and am keen on crafting my skills until further opportunities come my way.”