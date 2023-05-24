Notification Settings

‘Ridiculous’ Nils Priestley can use Staffordshire as springboard says Andy Carr

By Ollie Westbury

Andy Carr says Nils Priestley’s NCCA T20 finals day exploits were ‘just ridiculous’ – with the head coach hoping to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Priestley scored 147 not out in the semi-final as well as being the only batter to make a half-century in the final – he also took four wickets.

The former Derbyshire man’s performance guided Staffordshire to their first-ever T20 crown and Carr said Priestley in that kind of form was a ‘pleasure to watch’.

And now he may have put himself in the shop window for a first-class county with the T20 Blast underway.

“Nils’ ball striking was something else. To get 147 off 66 balls, it was just ridiculous. It was a pleasure to watch,” Carr said. “He’s a formidable talent and he took the game further and further away from Berkshire in the semi-final.

“That’s the nature of NCCA cricket – you get the chance to put yourself in the shop window. That’s why the lads love playing for Staffordshire.

“When someone puts in performances like Nils has done, we are going to get calls about them.

“We are there as a springboard for players to get into first-class cricket or return to it. It’s nice kudos for the county.

“Nils is a bowler’s worst nightmare because not only does he strike a clean ball, but he can do it 360 degrees.

“He’s also a great reader of the game and backs his strengths. He deserves another chance at first-class level. We just want to keep him for as long as possible.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

