Worcestershire are facing an uphill battle after batters fail

Australian Ashes hopeful Michael Neser and James Harris both bagged four wickets as the Pears were rolled over for 109.

The visitors were 34 for six before Gareth Roderick (39) and Matthew Waite (22) offered some resistance.

In reply, Joe Leach claimed the early wicket of Eddie Byrom to give the Pears the perfect start but their fielding was sloppy in the opening overs. Jack Haynes put down both David Lloyd (48) and Marnus Labuschagne (42) in the slip cordon. The two Glamorgan batters put on 81 before Lloyd was bowled by Leach.