Two wins from two for the trio at the top of the league

Trio top

Beacon’s bowlers were on top form again when they visited Walsall at the weekend, and fresh off the back of his five wickets the previous week Jake Cartwright was once again in fine fettle.

Beacon’s skipper Dan Green won the toss and put the home side in, and they never got going being dismissed for 89 in 32.4 overs.

Cartwright picked up three, but the rest of the wickets were shared around.

In response the visitors romped home only losing one wicket by the time they went past the target – Mike Brookes finished 38 not out.

Nathan Howell’s match-winning 148 not out from 84 balls including 16 fours and nine sixes saw Wombourne chase down 202 away at West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds.

The home side batted first and would have been happy with a total of more than 200, but Howell was in a destructive mood, and any hopes of a Dartmouth victory soon evaporated as they chased down the total in 28.5 overs.

Milford Hall condemned Old Wulfrunians to their second defeat in successive weeks. The visitors batted first and made 151-9 off their 50 overs largely thanks to Ibbadat Thaman – he registered his second half-century of the campaign, making 71 not out off 76 balls. Nimanda Madushanka took 5-23 for the hosts.

In reply, Old Wulfrunians were bowled out for 89 in 31.4 overs. Aaron Afford was the pick of the bowlers for Milford taking 4-19 from eight overs. One of those sides will lose their unbeaten record this weekend when Wombourne make the short trip to Beacon. Both sides have started the season in fine form, and are set to play out an early top-of-the-table clash.

Elsewhere, Penkridge got the better of Brewood after a destructive 135 from former Essex bowler Matt Coles.

Coles struck 13 sixes and seven fours in his 77 ball knock which helped his side to 287 all out. And Brewood never got going in the chase being bowled out for 94 – Callum Morrell took 5-18.

After bowling Cannock out for 153, Fordhouses breezed to a six-wicket victory.

They chased down the score in 34.3 overs with every batter making it to double figures.

Hammerwich got their first win of the campaign after getting the better of Pelsall.

Scott Elstone was in the runs again, backing up the half-century he made last week with another fine innings – this time making 86 from 85 balls before he was dismissed.

His innings helped get his side up to 274 all out from 49.1 overs.

Pelsall’s reply took the worst possible start when they were 13-4, and from that point, they never looked like recovering.