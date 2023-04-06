New campaign and Worcestershire look to pick up where they left off

Alan Richardson

The Pears make the trip to the East Midlands looking to build on their four match unbeaten run which saw them end the last campaign.

Their 2023 season starts with a trip to the County Ground to take on Derbyshire today.

It has been a winter of change for the New Road outfit, as former head coach Alex Gidman was relieved of his duties and the experienced Kevin Sharp retired at the end of 2022.

Alan Richardson now heads up a new-look coaching department, assisted by the club's former second XI coach Kadeer Ali.

Richardson, who is very popular amongst the Pears players, is keen to see his side build on what he thought was a positive finish to last season.

The former Worcestershire opening bowler said: "I think the way that we finished Division Two last season we have to have a real drive of getting into the top league.

"Ultimately that is where everyone wants to play their red-ball cricket, at times last year we played some really good stuff so we have to keep building on that."

They will be without Ed Barnard though, the talented Shropshire-born all-rounder moved to rival Midlands club Warwickshire during the winter and the 31 wickets and the 895 first-class runs he scored, the Pear's highest scorer of the last campaign, will be difficult to replace.

They are boosted by having a Josh Tongue back available to them at the start of the season, the 25-year-old is fresh off the back of a successful trip to Sri Lanka with the England Lions.

The new campaign has been hotly anticipated and many county cricket fans will be glued to the first few days of play as they look to see if 'Bazball' is taken on board by the country's domestic cricketers.

Early signs, in pre-season friendlies, indicate players will be looking to be more positive as they look to replicate the approach taken by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes who are leading the national team.

Richardson himself has some values as a coach and he hopes his Worcestershire side can adapt to these.

He said: "I have some core values that I believe in, and that I coach.

And hopefully, that rubs off on the team in their own way, I am a huge one about the team first.

"I think the question should always be what does the team need from me now, we can get stuck occasionally because it can be very much an individual battle within a team sport.

"I want the guys to have a real enjoyment factor, they must not forget why they play it which is a huge one for me.

"Positivity. I want us to try and be as positive as possible with whatever is put in front of us. At the peak of our powers with Moeen Ali in charge that is what we were good at and the same with Joe (Leach).

"This is something Brett (D'Oliveira) has as well, he is a hugely positive character, who is always trying to move the game forward.

"Those are my core values and that is how I break down my coaching and I hope that rubs off on the lads.