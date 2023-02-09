Sophia Dunkley’s in the runs for England

England's Sophia Dunkley

Two days on from an impressive win over hosts South Africa in Stellenbosch, England opted to bowl first and restricted their opponents to 114 for nine.

Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for 19 runs and Kate Cross two for 10, the latter’s dismissals coming back-to-back in the fifth over, while Suzie Bates produced the greatest resistance for New Zealand with 36.

England’s chase then saw Dunkley take centre stage, hitting 60 not out off 38 balls.

There was also a 28 from Alice Capsey as Heather Knight’s side got to 118 for five in the 14th over, Dunkley sealing the win with her seventh four of the match.

Dunkley had also registered a half-century against South Africa on Monday, one of three England players to do so along with Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

England begin their World Cup campaign on February 11 against the West Indies in Paarl.

Jamie Smith hit an eye-catching unbeaten 86 from 56 balls for England Lions against Sri Lanka A.

The Surrey batter/wicketkeeper plundered 10 fours and five sixes to guide the Lions to 234 for three at stumps on day two.

The tourists had slumped to 17 for two but opener Alex Lees finished on 75 not out and Josh Bohannon scored a breezy 54.