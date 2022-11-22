Staffordshire swoop for ex-Lancashire fast bowler Liam Hurt

Lancashire Lightning's Liam Hurt celebrates the wicket of Durham's Graham Clark during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street. Picture date: Friday June 10, 2022.

The 28-year-old fast bowler was released by the Red Rose at the end of 2022, having made 30 appearances for them in all competitions.

He was part of the sides Royal London Cup campaign last summer which saw Lancashire lose to Nottingham in the final despite Hurt taking 2-64.

And the Manchester-based Hurt still has ambitions to get back into first-class cricket and add to the 44 wickets he has taken in professional cricket.

James Kettleborough, former Northampton cricketer and Staffordshire’s new three format captain, said: “Liam is a brilliant acquisition for us.

“We looked at what we wanted to add to the squad, and we decided it was a strike bowler.

“He’s a big lad who bowls a heavy ball and has lots of skills.

“When he bowls he hits the splice of the bat hard.

“Liam has been open and honest that he wants to play professional cricket still and he has that desire and hunger.

“It would be great if we could have him for every game, but we’ll find out about that in the summer.

“If we can play a role in getting him back to the first-class level that would be fantastic.

“He still has big ambitions.”

Hurt has also played for Derbyshire and Leicestershire as well as being a handy lower-order batter.