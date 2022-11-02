Alan Richardson steps up at Worcestershire

The former seam bowler has been a member of the coaching staff for several years, and he replaces Alex Gidman who was sacked last month.

The team finished bottom of the T20 Blast North group winning just two of their 14 games in the competition in 2022 a poor return for a side that won the tournament in 2018 and finished runners-up in 2019.

And it is a double coaching swoop for the pears as they have also promoted Kadeer Ali to assistant head coach, Ali previously led the club's second XI.

Speaking to Worcester's official website, Richardson said it was a 'proud moment' for him to lead the club he has spent so much time at as a player and now as a coach.

"I’ve been involved in the Club for a long time now, and know its rich history. It’s a proud moment for me to take on this role at Worcestershire.

"Kadeer and I always work hard to improve and develop players, and we look forward to working more closely with our professional squad and the famous production line of talent from our academy.