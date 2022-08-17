Top two win ahead of crunch clash at top of Premier Division

Beacon CC v Cannock

Leaders Brewood overcame Milford Hall while Tamworth eased past the bottom side Whittington ahead of their meeting at Brewood on Saturday.

James Clark made his second century in as many weeks leading Brewood to 289 for seven off their 50 overs. The youngster made 120 not out, striking 17 fours and one six.

In reply, Milford crawled to 221 all out, with Daniel Betty (52) top scoring for the hosts. The wickets for Brewood were shared around, but William Marsh had the best figures taking three for 35.

At Tamworth, Whittington won the toss and elected to bat, but they were all out for 155, largely thanks to Jason Jakeman who took 4-35 and Suraj Chauhan, who took three wickets in nine balls without conceding a run. Tamworth made light work of the chase, going at five runs per over and only losing two wickets. Callum Render (88) top scored for the hosts hitting 15 boundaries.

Elsewhere, Penkridge amassed a massive 327 for four on their way to beating Fordhouses thanks to a century and six wickets from Amaan Hassan. After losing the toss and being asked to bat, the all-rounder made a patient 104 off 151 balls. Then he took six for 39 as Penkridge bowled Fordhouses out for 192.

Pelsall got the better of Hammerwich despite Craig Jennings smashing 87 off 85 balls to lead his side up to a competitive score of 247. Mark Pearse was the main wicket-taker for Pelsall, ripping through the visitors to finish with five for 32. And the all-rounder starred in the reply too, hitting Hammerwich’s bowling to all parts to make 92 off 65 balls to see them reach their target comfortably with six wickets to spare.

It was another high-scoring affair for Wombourne this week, but this time they came out on the wrong side of the result against a rapidly improving Cannock. The visitors batted first and made a competitive 313 for six. Jamie Bye took advantage of the fast-scoring ground, making 113 including 10 fours and four sixes. In reply, Wombourne took the chase deep, and although most of their players got starts, nobody made that big score to get them over the line.

Matt Poutney top scored for the home side, making 56. The wickets were shared for Cannock, but it was Muhammad Sultan who did most of the damage taking three for 51.

Five wickets from Ollie Green inspired his Beacon side to beat Wolverhampton Seconds. Beacon batted first and 279 for nine off their allocation. Wolverhampton never got going in the response, being skittled for 193 thanks to Green’s five for 23.

n Staffordshire lost their three-day minor counties clash with Suffolk in Eastern Division One.