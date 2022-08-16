Birmingham Phoenix prove too hot for the Trent Rockets

“That’s the kind of game you get a lot of confidence from, feeling the pressure and being a bit nervy at times then coming out on top,” she said. “It’s great to get on a roll early on in the tournament so we are really pleased with these first two wins. Everyone’s very happy. Our bowlers were brilliant. We took regular wickets so they could never really get going and for us to only have to chase that many was very handy. It was a good chase because we just trusted that if we kept sticking to our strengths we would find a boundary here and there and keep rotating the strike and, in the end, that was all we needed to do. It was great to be out there at the end and to have Ellyse out there, she is such a calm person to bat with.”