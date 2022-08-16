Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Phoenix prove too hot for the Trent Rockets

By Russell YoullCricketPublished: Comments

Birmingham Phoenix batter Amy Jones paid tribute to the team’s “brilliant” bowlers for setting up an emphatic eight-wicket win over Trent Rockets in The Hundred at Edgbaston.

Birmingham Phoenix's Elysse Perry batting during The Hundred match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday August 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET Hundred BirminghamWomen. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos..
Birmingham Phoenix's Elysse Perry batting during The Hundred match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday August 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET Hundred BirminghamWomen. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos..

Jones’ unbeaten 44 , in an unbroken stand of 78 with Ellyse Perry (39 no out), steered Phoenix to victory after the Rockets were restricted to 116 for nine.

The visitors collapsed from 78 for one, losing eight wickets for 38 runs in 36 balls, in the face of excellent bowling led by Emily Arlott (three for 19), Georgia Elwiss (two for 16) and Sophie Molineux (two for 22).

England star Jones reflected with great satisfaction on a team performance that made it back-to-back wins to start with for Phoenix.

“That’s the kind of game you get a lot of confidence from, feeling the pressure and being a bit nervy at times then coming out on top,” she said. “It’s great to get on a roll early on in the tournament so we are really pleased with these first two wins. Everyone’s very happy. Our bowlers were brilliant. We took regular wickets so they could never really get going and for us to only have to chase that many was very handy. It was a good chase because we just trusted that if we kept sticking to our strengths we would find a boundary here and there and keep rotating the strike and, in the end, that was all we needed to do. It was great to be out there at the end and to have Ellyse out there, she is such a calm person to bat with.”

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News